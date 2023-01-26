Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 26-17-3 The Opponent: Anaheim Ducks (14-29-5) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSW, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950

Thursday night hockey between the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks is on the deck! The Avs are looking to win their seventh straight game, while the Ducks just look to be the disruptors while they fight to win the NHL Draft Lottery and get Connor Bedard.

This game shouldn’t be overlooked by Colorado as they’ve suffered losses to teams in similar positions such as the Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks. There is some unique importance to this game with the names involved.

Not only is arguably the most fun player in the league Trevor Zegras going to make an appearance, but Denis Malgin and Cale Makar return from injury. Matt Nieto makes his debut this season with the Avs. Meanwhile, Jayson Megna returns to Denver for the first time since being waived. Finally, Valeri Nichushkin is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Denis Malgin (81) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Alex Newhook (18) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Matt Nieto (83) - Ben Meyers (59) - Anton Blidh (36)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Brad Hunt (17)

Pavel Francouz (39)

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines

Adam Henrique (14) - Mason McTavish (37) - Troy Terry (19)

Maxime Comtois (44) - Trevor Zegras (11) - Ryan Strome (16)

Frank Vatrano (77) - Isac Lundestrom (21) - Jakob Silfverberg (33)

Max Jones (49) - Jayson Megna (7) - Sam Carrick (39)

Cam Fowler (4) - Dmitry Kulikov (29)

Simon Benoit (13) - Colton White (45)

Urho Vaakanainen (5) - Kevin Shattenkirk (22)

John Gibson (36)

