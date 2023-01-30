Morning Flurries: Is Makar already a Hall of Famer?

All Avalanche
- You asked and we answered your questions on the existing Colorado Avalanche prospects and the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft. [Mile High Hockey]
- Not to be missed is this feature with Cale Makar and Blake Bolden on why he’s such a dynamic threat on the ice. [ESPN]
- Speaking of Makar, with the resume he’s already built, has he done enough for the Hockey Hall of Fame at 24 years of age?
After only 222 games in the NHL, Cale Makar (@Cmakar8) has built himself quite the resume.— NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2023
When he decides to hang 'em up, will he be inducted into the @HockeyHallFame? pic.twitter.com/3yNSDsCpPG
Down Below
- It’s a month until the trade deadline, do you know which teams are in the best position to rake in the assets? [DailyFaceoff]
- Sad news that old friend and San Jose Sharks forward Joonas Donskoi’s career is likely over after suffering a concussion in preseason.
Donskoi tells he had his 7th concussion at the start of this season and that he still hasn't been able to practice because of the persistent symptoms. Has had vision problems, vertigo and headaches. #SeaKraken #HockeyTwitter https://t.co/9yPs77rRnM— Tiia Honkamaa (@tiiahnkm_) January 28, 2023
- The Anaheim Ducks haven’t had many reasons to make headlines this season but Trevor Zegras has caused quite a stir with his chirping as of late.
Trevor Zegras had Troy Stecher HEATED last night— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2023
(h/t @icemancometh) pic.twitter.com/hbNjdzqgEA
