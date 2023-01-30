 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Is Makar already a Hall of Famer?

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
NHL: JAN 07 Avalanche at Oilers Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • You asked and we answered your questions on the existing Colorado Avalanche prospects and the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Not to be missed is this feature with Cale Makar and Blake Bolden on why he’s such a dynamic threat on the ice. [ESPN]
  • Speaking of Makar, with the resume he’s already built, has he done enough for the Hockey Hall of Fame at 24 years of age?

  • It’s a month until the trade deadline, do you know which teams are in the best position to rake in the assets? [DailyFaceoff]
  • Sad news that old friend and San Jose Sharks forward Joonas Donskoi’s career is likely over after suffering a concussion in preseason.
  • The Anaheim Ducks haven’t had many reasons to make headlines this season but Trevor Zegras has caused quite a stir with his chirping as of late.

