Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks (8:00 pm)

Colorado Avalanche: 19-14-3 The Opponent: Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, TVAS, SN, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Nucks Misconduct @NucksMisconduct

The last time the Colorado Avalanche played the Vancouver Canucks, the Canucks came into Denver and snapped a three-game Avalanche win streak with a 4-3 victory. Tonight, the Avs will look to flip the script and end their four-game losing streak with a road win of their own.

They may have to do so without much scoring depth, however, as Evan Rodrigues is uncertain to play despite traveling with the team on their two-game road trip in Western Canada. Valeri Nichushkin was slated to travel with the team but stayed behind.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Artturi Lehkonen (62) — Nathan MacKinnon (29) — Mikko Rantanen (96)

Alex Newhook (18) — J.T. Compher (37) — Denis Malgin (81)

Andrew Cogliano (11) — Darren Helm (43) — Logan O’Connor (25)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) — Ben Meyers (59) — Martin Kaut (61)

Devon Toews (7) — Cale Makar (8)

Samuel Girard (49) — Erik Johnson (6)

Andreas Englund (88) — Brad Hunt (17)

Follow along with the Tweets here and in the comments below!