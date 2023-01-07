Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers (8:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 19-15-3 The Opponent: Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Sportsnet, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Copper ‘n Blue (@CopperandBlue)

We are one hour away from puck drop for the first Saturday night game in 2023 for the Colorado Avalanche! Tonight, they go for their first win of 2023 against the Edmonton Oilers, looking to stop a five-game losing streak.

For the Avs, points both on and off the ice are crucial. They need depth to show up in a big way outside of the top three and need any production they can get. Some good news from them on the depth side: it looks as if Evan Rodrigues will return from injury after being spotted at morning skate in a burgundy jersey. He’ll replace the injured Denis Malgin, who was not on the ice for morning skate. If Colorado can produce on the ice against what should be a good Oilers side, they can hopefully steal a point or two in the standings.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Ben Meyers (59) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Darren Helm (43) - Martin Kaut (61)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)

Andreas Englund (88) - Brad Hunt (17)

Edmonton Oilers Projected Lines

Klim Kostin (21) - Connor McDavid (97) - Kailer Yamamoto (56)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) - Leon Draisaitl (29) - Zach Hyman (18)

Mattias Janmark (26) - Ryan McLeod (71) - Jesse Puljujarvi (13)

Dylan Holloway (55) - James Hamblin (57) - Derek Ryan (10)

Darnell Nurse (25) - Cody Ceci (5)

Brett Kulak (27) - Tyson Barrie (22)

Philip Broberg (86) - Evan Bouchard (2)

