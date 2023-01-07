The Colorado Avalanche appear emotionally exhausted

The Avalanche are desperate for a win in Edmonton, and our 10th LAB is all about what it will take for Colorado to do just that. Ezra Parter hosts this episode with Jackie Kay, Jacob Weindling, and Evan Liu making up the panel. Joined by Jeff Chapman, the Editor of Copper & Blue, to discuss the vibe in Edmonton heading into tonight’s game in Alberta.

The outlook in Colorado seems to be shifting amidst a five-game losing streak and heading into a matchup with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Avalanche put on a few displays of frustration against the Vancouver Canucks as the cracks in their lineup become more and more apparent. Our poll of the week asked fans which Injury has most negatively affected Colorado’s success and the overwhelming response favored Gabe Landeskog. Evan Liu played devils advocate and made a strong case for Valeri Nichushkin and Jackie Kay validated the impact of Bowen Byram’s absence.

Our guest Jeff Chapman joined the program and mentioned not faulting Ken Holland for going after Jeff Campbell. He thinks that some of the “cap-eating” moves have been a bit more questionable. Jackie asked if the Oilers have done a good job of integrating their youth, but it sounds like things haven’t changed much as many of Edmonton’s prospects spend a lot of time in the AHL.

What’s the deal with Jack Campbell in Edmonton? Jeff Chapman (@NewWaveOil) editor of @CopperandBlue doesn’t fault Ken Holland for making that move.



He can’t say the same about other head-scratching moves Holland has made. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/l6aSYDoVM6 — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) January 7, 2023

We did a pseudo satiric live poll asking fans if the Avalanche should be tanking for Connor Bedard who is slated to be selected first overall in the upcoming NHL Entry draft. Fans are clearly frustrated as solid percentage voted to suggest the Avs should be tanking. Jacob thinks half of those votes were ironic with the other half being fueled by rage. Followers gave us some entertaining responses on twitter as well, thank you for participating!

Our live poll seemed to incite a visceral reaction one way or another. No we weren’t entirely serious, just wanted to gauge frustration levels. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Ctv3kFPV1i — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) January 7, 2023

Be sure to listen to the entire podcast on your preferred listening platform and head over to our YouTube Chanel to catch every episode broadcasted live! Be sure to like, subscribe and share with your friends and family!