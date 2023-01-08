How to get Mikko Rantanen to the All-Star game

We all love the amazing and perennial all-star-worthy Cale Makar but when the preliminary list of all-stars was announced sans Mikko Rantanen it just felt wrong. Now the NHL has mixed up their selection process this season choosing one initial all-star per each of the 32 teams and then leaving open two more skater spots plus a goaltender per division to be decided through a fan vote.

The first 32 players have been chosen for the #NHLAllStar game! Now, the rest of the roster is up to you!



Choose your favorite player in the #NHLAllStarVote at https://t.co/JOMxUndKd8. pic.twitter.com/J19b3zYdj2 — NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2023

I recently wrote a piece on Mikko's appreciation but the lovely Jackie Redmond encapsulated the argument on why he has been the Colorado Avalanche’s best and most important player this season, which deserves an all-star nomination.

#FIESTYFriday: Is Mikko RANTANEN getting enough attention!?? I SAY HELL NAHHHHH ! He might be the most under-hyped player of the season.



Rantanen has TRIPLE the goals of anyone else on his squad and is single-handedly CARRYING the #GoAvsGo.



MVP of his team. #NHL @NHLNetwork pic.twitter.com/n71h6Pg1gD — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) January 7, 2023

With this attention fans around the league will probably throw enough votes Rantanen’s way and he’s likely to win a spot on the Central Division team but if you want to ensure that he scores a few more goals in the state of Florida on February 3rd and 4th then go to NHL.com/vote by January 17th to give our Moose some love. Also, according to the NHL, there is also a brief period to vote via Twitter.