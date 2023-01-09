Morning Flurries: New Year, New Hope

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche lost their opening two games of 2023, bringing down the hopes of many. However, a gutsy and hard-fought win against the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night seems to have rejuvenated plenty across Avs faithful. (Mile High Hockey)
- With the names in the lineup, it’s featured a ton of different looks at a ton of different guys. (Colorado Hockey Now)
- While Cale Makar scored the overtime winner against the Oilers and is representing the Avs at the NHL All-Star Game, Mikko Rantanen may have been snubbed as he now has to be voted in by you the fans. (Mile High Hockey)
Down Below
- Marc-Andre Fleury had a meltdown after the Minnesota Wild fell 6-5 to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, and therefore is taking some time away from the team.
Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 8, 2023
I can tell you, MAF has been dealing with a deep personal matter the last week and is leaving #mnwild tonight til Tuesday
- There were some interesting messages shouted out at the game between the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks.
"Yankees Suck" chant breaks out at a Bruins/Ducks game in Anaheim— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 9, 2023
- In the same Bruins/Ducks game, David Pastrnak put on a show with a hat-trick and an assist in an absolute rout. (Boston Herald)
