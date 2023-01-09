 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: New Year, New Hope

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Evan Liu
Colorado Avalanche v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • The Colorado Avalanche lost their opening two games of 2023, bringing down the hopes of many. However, a gutsy and hard-fought win against the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night seems to have rejuvenated plenty across Avs faithful. (Mile High Hockey)
  • With the names in the lineup, it’s featured a ton of different looks at a ton of different guys. (Colorado Hockey Now)
  • While Cale Makar scored the overtime winner against the Oilers and is representing the Avs at the NHL All-Star Game, Mikko Rantanen may have been snubbed as he now has to be voted in by you the fans. (Mile High Hockey)

Down Below

  • Marc-Andre Fleury had a meltdown after the Minnesota Wild fell 6-5 to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, and therefore is taking some time away from the team.
  • In the same Bruins/Ducks game, David Pastrnak put on a show with a hat-trick and an assist in an absolute rout. (Boston Herald)

