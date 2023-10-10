Who will score the first goal of the 2023-24 Colorado Avalanche season?

There is one certainty in this upcoming Colorado Avalanche season and that is someone is going to score the first goal of the 2023-24 campaign. It might happen quickly in the first period like last season’s tipped goal from Andrew Cogliano or it might be as memorable as Jack Johnson’s to start the eventual Stanley Cup-winning season but someone will score it.

Cogs! First goal scorer of the year Andrew Cogliano joined @ConorMcGahey in the first intermission after he started scoring on the cup-defending campaign…@Avalanche #GoAvsGo #NHLFaceoff #NHLonTNT pic.twitter.com/iYPYZ33XtU — 92.5 FM - Denver's Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) October 13, 2022

How fun was this goal? We should have known right then it was going to be a very special season.

JACK JOHNSON GOAL!! INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS!! LETS GO BABY!! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6uSqTd00Gm — Denver Nose Bleeds (@DenverNoseBleed) October 14, 2021

Now it’s your turn to call your shot, predict who will score that all-important first Avalanche goal of the season, and (hopefully) quiet the crowd at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Kings on October 11th.