Who will score the first goal of the 2023-24 Colorado Avalanche season?

There is one certainty in this upcoming Colorado Avalanche season and that is someone is going to score the first goal of the 2023-24 campaign. It might happen quickly in the first period like last season’s tipped goal from Andrew Cogliano or it might be as memorable as Jack Johnson’s to start the eventual Stanley Cup-winning season but someone will score it.
Cogs! First goal scorer of the year Andrew Cogliano joined @ConorMcGahey in the first intermission after he started scoring on the cup-defending campaign…@Avalanche #GoAvsGo #NHLFaceoff #NHLonTNT pic.twitter.com/iYPYZ33XtU— 92.5 FM - Denver's Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) October 13, 2022
How fun was this goal? We should have known right then it was going to be a very special season.
JACK JOHNSON GOAL!! INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS!! LETS GO BABY!! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6uSqTd00Gm— Denver Nose Bleeds (@DenverNoseBleed) October 14, 2021
Now it’s your turn to call your shot, predict who will score that all-important first Avalanche goal of the season, and (hopefully) quiet the crowd at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Kings on October 11th.
Poll
Who will score the first goal of the 2023-24 Avalanche season?
-
8%
Nathan MacKinnon
-
16%
Mikko Rantanen
-
5%
Cale Makar
-
12%
Ryan Johansen
-
12%
Jonathan Drouin
-
1%
Devon Toews
-
9%
Artturi Lehkonen
-
11%
Valeri Nichushkin
-
2%
Bowen Byram
-
6%
Ross Colton
-
3%
Miles Wood
-
0%
Samuel Girard
-
3%
Tomas Tatar
-
0%
Andrew Cogliano
-
0%
Josh Manson
-
0%
Logan O’Connor
-
0%
Ben Meyers
-
2%
Jack Johnson
-
1%
Kurtis MacDermid
-
2%
Alexandar Georgiev
-
0%
Other (please answer below!)
