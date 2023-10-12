Morning Flurries: Back in business

All Avalanche
- The NHL season is finally underway! After Tuesday night’s tripleheader, the Colorado Avalanche played their first game of the year on the road against the Los Angeles Kings and found the success they were hoping for to start the year. (Mile High Hockey)
- One guy who had a quietly good night was Frederik Olofsson, despite nearly avoiding a bad knee-on-knee hit from Pierre-Luc Dubois. What should we expect from him beyond his debut? (Puck Yeti)
- Down in the AHL, the Colorado Eagles are wrapping up their preparations for the season by adding on PTO players Joel Kiviranta and Peter Holland to contracts. (Colorado Eagles)
Down Below
- The very anticipated debut of Connor Bedard saw him score his first assist Tuesday night, and his second game against the Boston Bruins last night saw him score a historic first-career goal.
CONNOR BEDARD WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/pQeHIDx7WO— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023
- Meanwhile, in another late game Wednesday night, the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers played in a high-scoring affair. But the goals didn’t go to the team you’d think. (The Hockey News)
