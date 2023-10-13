Colorado Eagles season begins tonight

While waiting for the Colorado Avalanche to get back on the ice in this sporadic early season schedule there is another hockey game on tonight. The Colorado Eagles kick off their regular season slate at the home of a new opponent in the Grand Rapid Griffins, affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.

Good news is the game, as well as Saturday’s contest, is viewable for free on the AHLTV platform. Both games are set for puck drop at 5 p.m. MT.

To fill out their roster the Eagles signed a couple of former Avalanche PTO camp attendees to AHL contracts. If forwards Peter Holland and Joel Kiviranta play well it wouldn’t be a surprise to see either get upgraded to a NHL contract and recall to the big club at some point this season.

NEWS: We've signed forwards Joel Kiviranta and Peter Holland to AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.https://t.co/BWmrlqLBPd — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) October 11, 2023

There are some storylines to watch this weekend aside from just how the new players will be utilized and in which line combinations. First, will goaltender Arvid Holm take the net in both co tests this weekend or will Trent Miner get opportunity in one of them? With Justus Annunen currently with this Avalanche this is a good chance to see how serious the organization takes in developing Miner.

Speaking of development, the utilization of former first round pick Oskar Olausson will be of great interest as well. Following a good camp with the Avalanche that should buy him some new found confidence and an expanded role in the AHL. In particular I’m looking for a spot on the first power play unit as that’s where the bulk of AHL production is generated.

Ivan Ivan was also a revelation in his NHL camp which hopefully translates to a scoring role and real opportunity to earn an Entry Level Contract down the line. Keep eyes here this weekend to see how it all shakes out.