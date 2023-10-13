Avalanche sign Devon Toews to extension

The deal is done.

Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a seven-year extension starting in the 2024-25 season. This extension will keep him as a member of the Avs team until the 2030-31 season. Elliotte Friedman first reported about hearing good things about an extension Friday morning before it was confirmed by the team.

I’m about to hop onto a four-hour flight with no internet, but hearing there has been progress between Devon Toews and the Avalanche on an extension. Toews would have been a highly-coveted UFA next summer. We will see what today brings. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 13, 2023

SEVEN MORE YEARS OF TOEWSER!



Devon Toews has agreed to a seven-year contract extension ✍️#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/8AD6FCVqQm — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 13, 2023

The new deal comes in at a whopping $7.25M AAV a year. The Canadian defender was looking to take a discount with Colorado but had looked unlikely to stay due to the contracts signed elsewhere across the league. But, with the cap rising allegedly in the coming years, by the time this contract expires, it will look excellent.

Toews will be 36 when the new contract ends, likely keeping him in Colorado for the rest of his career, if not the majority of it. Now for a combined meeting $16.25M cap hit, Chris MacFalrand has Toews and his defensive partner Cale Makar signed through 2027 when Makar will need a new deal. This is an excellent signing to keep the Avs in contention for years to come.

Toews is coming off a seven-goal, 43-assist season last season playing in 80 of the 82 games. He already has an assist this season in the opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. He’s just getting started and will be here for years to come.

The Avalanche blue line is set. What do you think of the move? Let us know in the comments below!