Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks (8:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 1-0-0 The Opponent: San Jose Sharks (0-1-0) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, NBCSCA, ESPN+ (Out of Market only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Fear the Fin (@FearTheFin)

The Colorado Avalanche continue their season-opening road trip tonight in San Jose! Can they keep to winning ways after winning their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Kings? Or will the San Jose Sharks manage an upset for their first win of the season? Time to follow along and find out!

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Tomas Tatar (90)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Sam Girard (49)

Jack Johnson (3) - Josh Manson (42)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

San Jose Sharks Projected Lines

Mike Hoffman (68) - Tomas Hertl (48) - Filip Zadina (18)

William Eklund (72) - Mikael Granlund (64) - Luke Kunin (11)

Alexander Barkov (94) - Tomas Bordeleau (17) - Anthony Duclair (10)

Givani Smith (54) - Nico Sturm (7) - Fabian Zetterland (20)

Mario Ferraro (38) - Kyle Burroughs (4)

Marc-Eduard Vlasic (44) - Matt Benning (5)

Henry Thurn (3) - Jan Rutta (84)

Kaapo Kahkonen (36)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!