Morning Flurries: Home sweet home

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche have found success to start their year, going undefeated on this opening road trip. This came most recently in their 14th straight road win dating back to last year, tying an NHL record last night against the Seattle Kraken as they prepare for their home opener on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks. (Mile High Hockey)
- Part of the opening road trip success came from the special teams unit. But, it’s not the one that gets all the glitz and glamor about their jobs. (Puck Yeti)
- Cale Makar has also set an NHL record for quickest defender to reach 250 points in 241 games, putting himself alongside some spectacular names in NHL history.
CALE MAKES HISTORY— TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 18, 2023
Makar becomes the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 250 career points.
The record was previously held by Bobby Orr.
(H/T: @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/ZTQSzR8oL9
Down Below
- Marc-Andre Fleury lived up to the hype against the Montreal Canadiens, making this phenomenal save and receiving a standing ovation in what could be his final game in Montreal.
FLEURY WINDMILL & SMILE pic.twitter.com/kxsCAkjaiX— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) October 18, 2023
- The Edmonton Oilers decided to show up against the Nashville Predators and make them feel the wrath of their anger after dropping their first two games of the season against the Vancouver Canucks. (NHL.com)
CONNOR MCDAVID!— NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2023
What in the world?! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/OmV5JONXWK
