Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 3-0-0 The Opponent: Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-0) Time: 8:30 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Second City Hockey (@2ndCityHockey)

Finally, the Colorado Avalanche are home.

After starting their season with an undefeated West Coast road trip, the Avs will look to bring the same energy and winning ways to home ice for the first time this season. They will face off against none other than Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. How will the first of many battles between Bedard and Cale Makar play out? It’s time to find out!

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Jonathan Drouin (27)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Tomas Tatar (90)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Sam Girard (49)

Jack Johnson (3) - Josh Manson (42)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Chicago Blackhawks Projected Lines

Taylor Hall (71) - Connor Bedard (98) - Ryan Donato (8)

Tyler Johnson (90) - Lukas Reichel (27) - Taylor Raddysh (11)

Nick Foligno (17) - Jason Dickinson (16) - Corey Perry (94)

Boris Katchouk (14) - MacKenzie Entwisle (58) - Andreas Athanasiou (89)

Alex Vlasic (72) - Seth Jones (4)

Kevin Korchinski (55) - Connor Murphy (5)

Wyatt Kaiser (44) - Nikita Zaitsev (22)

Petr Mrazek (34)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!