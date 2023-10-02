 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: Overtime Olausson

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
/ new
NHL: Preseason-Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

All Avalanche

  • The final home preseason game took place Sunday night between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars and what looked comfortable didn’t end up being all too comfortable until the final goal of the night found the twine. (Colorado Hockey Now)
  • Jared Bednar stated in his postgame press conference the team will be making more cuts on Monday. However, there are tons of hard decisions to make heading into the final two preseason games later this week specifically involving the fourth-line center position. Who has the best chance to fill the hole in the lineup? (Puck Yeti)
  • Can you imagine if Nathan MacKinnon had scored this Sunday night for the game-winner? It would’ve been bezerk!

Down Below

  • Calgary Flames Assistant General Manager Chris Snow passed away after a long battle with ALS. We at Mile High Hockey pass on our sincerest apologies to the Snow family and the entire Flames organization.
  • Brandon Sutter was on a PTO with the Edmonton Oilers before being released and subsequently retiring due to long COVID symptoms still holding back his health. (Sportsnet)
  • University of Michigan hockey player Johnny Druskinis has been suspended from the team. His actions speak for themselves.
  • Meanwhile, in better news, Connor Bedard is continuing to be a problem despite not scoring in the preseason yet. But with moves like these and so many more to come, it’s bound to happen eventually.

Loading comments...