Morning Flurries: Overtime Olausson

All Avalanche
- The final home preseason game took place Sunday night between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars and what looked comfortable didn’t end up being all too comfortable until the final goal of the night found the twine. (Colorado Hockey Now)
- Jared Bednar stated in his postgame press conference the team will be making more cuts on Monday. However, there are tons of hard decisions to make heading into the final two preseason games later this week specifically involving the fourth-line center position. Who has the best chance to fill the hole in the lineup? (Puck Yeti)
- Can you imagine if Nathan MacKinnon had scored this Sunday night for the game-winner? It would’ve been bezerk!
Now if THIS had gone in, I think there would’ve been a read on the Richter scale for downtown Denver #GoAvsGo https://t.co/5BW5Jd30BK— Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) October 2, 2023
Down Below
- Calgary Flames Assistant General Manager Chris Snow passed away after a long battle with ALS. We at Mile High Hockey pass on our sincerest apologies to the Snow family and the entire Flames organization.
Today we hugged Chris for the last time and said goodbye as he went to give four people the gift of life by donating his kidneys, liver and lungs. We are deeply broken and deeply proud. In life and in death, Chris never stopped giving. We walk forward with his light guiding us. pic.twitter.com/hqquCUGBBW— Kelsie Snow (@kelsieswrites) October 1, 2023
- Brandon Sutter was on a PTO with the Edmonton Oilers before being released and subsequently retiring due to long COVID symptoms still holding back his health. (Sportsnet)
- University of Michigan hockey player Johnny Druskinis has been suspended from the team. His actions speak for themselves.
University of Michigan hockey has given Johnny Druskinis the boot after he was caught on camera spray painting swastikas onto the Jewish Resource Center during welcome week.— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) September 30, 2023
Thank you @umichhockey for creating actual consequences for antisemitism activity on your campus.… pic.twitter.com/gwkGkA8DLm
- Meanwhile, in better news, Connor Bedard is continuing to be a problem despite not scoring in the preseason yet. But with moves like these and so many more to come, it’s bound to happen eventually.
Connor Bedard hahahaha pic.twitter.com/xPqn0xH84r— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 2, 2023
Loading comments...