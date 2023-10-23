 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Monday Blues

Your daily dose of Avalanche news along with other stories across the NHL.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
Colorado Avalanche vs Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • Logan O’Connor, at the time of the writing of this article, had scored two straight shorthanded goals to open his season. Now, he has scored three straight shorthanded goals, putting himself in the same category as the legendary Joe Sakic. Has it been the best opening week(s) in a Colorado Avalanche jersey? (Puck Yeti)
  • The Avs have started the season 5-0-0, continuing their dominant start. Can they keep it up? Regardless, they’re far from satisfied. (The Denver Post)

Down Below

  • Rasmus Andersson threw a bad hit at the end of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, earning him a four-game suspension. But, now the NHLPA is filing an appeal, advocating for Andersson but not the person on the receiving end of the hit, Patrik Laine.
  • Three undefeated teams remain: The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights - the first reigning Stanley Cup champions ever to start their season undefeated. Who stays undefeated the longest?

