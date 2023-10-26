Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 6-0-0 The Opponent: Pittsburgh Penguins (2-4-0) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, SN-PIT, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Pensburgh (@Pensburgh)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off once again. And of course, we get to see the legendary battle between Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, the two Halifax boys.

We will also get to see some familiar faces for the first time since they moved on from the Avs. This includes Lars Eller and Matt Nieto. However, both teams have had opposite starts to the season. Will their stories continue tonight or will we see a different story when the final horn blows?

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Tomas Tatar (90) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Jonathan Drouin (27)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Sam Girard (49)

Jack Johnson (3) - Josh Manson (42)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)/Ivan Prosvetov (50)

Pittsburgh Penguins Projected Lines

Jake Guentzel (59) - Sidney Crosby (87) - Bryan Rust (17)

Reilly Smith (19) - Evgeni Malkin (71) - Rickard Rakell (67)

Drew O’Connor (10) - Lars Eller (20) - Corey Andonvoski (12)

Matt Nieto (83) - Noel Acciari (55) - Jeff Carter (77)

Ryan Graves (27) - Kris Letang (58)

Marcus Pettersson (28) - Erik Karlsson (65)

Pierre-Oliver Joseph (73) - Chad Ruhwedel (2)

Tristian Jarry (35)

