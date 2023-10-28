Morning Flurries: Saturdays are for, well, not Avs hockey today

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche do not play this Saturday, having played the opening two Saturdays of the season. The break is necessary for them after coming off a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, their first loss of the season. (Puck Yeti)
- The Avs visit old friend Erik Johnson for the first time as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. How weird will it be and how has he gotten along in New York? (The Athletic)
- What is up with Gabriel Landeskog and his recovery? Is his career actually hanging in the balance? (Puck Yeti)
Down Below
- Which stories across the league are worth watching in these opening weeks, such as “What the hell is going on with the Edmonton Oilers?!” (Puck Yeti)
- Jakub Lauko is doing okay after a horrific injury taking a skate around the eye area against the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this week.
modeling career defo in jeopardy but let’s just say I was very very lucky pic.twitter.com/MRgJJtPjAd— Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 27, 2023
- Meanwhile, his Boston Bruins teammates look to be having a blast celebrating the upcoming Halloween holiday with these awesome costumes.
Come on Barbie, let’s go party. pic.twitter.com/uJvwjdaLKV— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 27, 2023
