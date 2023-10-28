 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Saturdays are for, well, not Avs hockey today

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, alongside other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Evan Liu
Colorado Avalanche v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • The Colorado Avalanche do not play this Saturday, having played the opening two Saturdays of the season. The break is necessary for them after coming off a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, their first loss of the season. (Puck Yeti)
  • The Avs visit old friend Erik Johnson for the first time as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. How weird will it be and how has he gotten along in New York? (The Athletic)
  • What is up with Gabriel Landeskog and his recovery? Is his career actually hanging in the balance? (Puck Yeti)

Down Below

  • Which stories across the league are worth watching in these opening weeks, such as “What the hell is going on with the Edmonton Oilers?!” (Puck Yeti)
  • Jakub Lauko is doing okay after a horrific injury taking a skate around the eye area against the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this week.
  • Meanwhile, his Boston Bruins teammates look to be having a blast celebrating the upcoming Halloween holiday with these awesome costumes.

