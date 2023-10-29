Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres (11:00 a.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 6-1-0 The Opponent: Buffalo Sabres (3-5-0) Time: 11:00 a.m. MT Watch: ALT 2, MSG-B, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Die by the Blade (@diebytheblade)

Who’s up for some Sunday morning hockey? Everyone got their coffee?

The Colorado Avalanche play in their first-afternoon game of the season. It wraps up a three-game road trip back in the state of New York against the Buffalo Sabres. The Avs are looking to recover off the back of their first loss of the season, while Buffalo looks to climb out from the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Tomas Tatar (90) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Jonathan Drouin (27)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Sam Girard (49)

Jack Johnson (3) - Josh Manson (42)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Buffalo Sabres Projected Lines

Jordan Greenway (12) - Tage Thompson (72) - John Jason Peterka (77)

Jeff Skinner (53) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Alex Tuch (89)

Victor Olofsson (71) - Dylan Cozens (24) - Kyle Okposo (21)

Zemgus Girgensons (28) - Peyton Krebs (19) - Tyson Jost (17)

Rasmus Dahlin (26) - Mattias Samuelson (23)

Owen Power (25) - Henri Jokiharju (10)

Erik Johnson (6) - Jacob Bryson (78)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1)

