Another wave of cuts before game in Dallas

On practice day Tuesday there was small announcement of cuts before putting several on waivers in anticipation of more cuts prior to the road game against the Dallas Stars. The Colorado Avalanche are getting closer to their opening night roster with a couple tough decisions ahead.

We have announced the following transactions:



Arvid Holm and Ivan Ivan will report to AHL training camp with the Colorado Eagles. pic.twitter.com/vhtogPrZXt — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 2, 2023

Ivan Ivan was perhaps the biggest surprise of camp going from an unknown AHL contracted player to someone with real prospect potential as pointed out by Jared Bednar. He will still need to earn an Entry Level Contract for that to occur but Ivan is on his way. And goaltender Arvid Holm is looking to get starts with the Colorado Eagles.

As expected once defensemen Wyatt Aamodt and Corey Scheuneman cleared waivers they were also reassigned to the Eagles. Both are possible depth options for the Avalanche if there’s a wave of injuries on the blue line.

We have announced the following transactions:



Wyatt Aamodt and Corey Schueneman will report to AHL training camp with the Colorado Eagles. pic.twitter.com/oA5pnpLviR — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 3, 2023

There still has not been a large cut made as the Avalanche are still carrying 41 players including 26 forwards. A lot of injury transactions have not been made yet nor has anyone been released from their try-out agreements, which is certainly inflating that number as of now. With only two preseason games left there is a large cut on the horizon.

As far as the game in Dallas, the Avalanche are once again bringing a mix of NHL regulars and hopefuls with them. Bednar indicated either Miles Wood or Joel Kiviranta would be added to the roster depending if Wood is able to play tonight. The game will only be broadcast on Altitude radio and neither team will be proving a video stream. Puck drops at 6 p.m. MT.