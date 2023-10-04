5 favorite places to watch the Avalanche play

One of the most exciting aspects of preparing for the upcoming season is planning a trip to watch a Colorado Avalanche game. For some this means travel to Denver watch the team or elsewhere around the continent. One of my favorite passions is combining sports and travel, which has made for some very fond memories and experiences. Here’s my list of the best places I’ve seen the team play.

Ball Arena - Denver, CO

Have to represent the home of the Avalanche where you are surrounded by Avs fans, though the fanbase travels pretty well and you’ll never be alone in burgundy and blue no matter the location. But there’s nothing like being at home and nowhere else can you find Bernie, the “Baba O’Reily” into before the third period and of course an “All the Small Things” singalong before a big win.

Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

It was a wonderful trip to a traditional market where the game day atmosphere was more like we experience in the USA prior to a football game and everyone in town knew why any tourists were visiting. A big 8-4 win with Bowen Byram scoring a gorgeous goal was certainly icing on the cake.

Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

The city with a party reputation certainly lived up to it as the area around the arena is packed with country music bars. While the Avalanche lost on a controversial call in overtime it was a spirited affair and the game atmosphere provided a touch of rivalry for a contest between these Central Division foes.

T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

My travels to this place was when the Golden Knights and the arena were both brand new in the inaugural season. Both were just finding their identity but early on there was a feeling that it was going to work out. The building is very modern and the game presentation really does fit the atmosphere. Unfortunately one of the few places I didn’t get treated to a win but I’d see another game in Sin City to avenge that loss.

PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

Experiencing a game in the Carolinas was a fun college-like atmosphere complete with tailgating in the parking lot. The Hurricanes always play tough and the game I witnessed was no exception. The Avalanche won on a last minute goal by Sam Girard to break the tie and it was great to walk out of that building victorious.

My travels will hopefully take me to Seattle and New York City next to add to my list. What’s on your list? Where have you seen a game or hope to in the future?