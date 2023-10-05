2023-24 Avalanche Season Preview: Atlantic Division

Continuing our season preview with the Avs against the world, next up is the Atlantic Division. It has been home of the best record out East last season, alongside the last four representatives of the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final. But how did they do against Colorado last season and what should we expect out of them this season?

Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins

The Bruins last played the Avs in the midst of injury hell and took advantage of it. Boston shut out the Avalanche at home 4-0 on December 7 and had won in Boston just four days prior 5-1.

Of course, the Bruins had one of the best seasons in the history of the NHL last season only to get upset by the Florida Panthers in seven games in the first round. They will not be happy about the result and look to go on another tear this season. These two will play on January 8 in Denver, and 10 days later in Boston.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Colorado took advantage of the Maple Leafs last time they played up North. The Avs won 2-1 in a shootout in the middle of a six-game winning streak on March 15.

Toronto finally did the unthinkable by winning a playoff round over the reigning Eastern Conference champions before being upset by the Panthers in the second round. Having signed Auston Matthews to a new deal, he’ll look to take them even further this time. It’ll involve playing Colorado on January 13 in Toronto, and February 24 at Ball Arena.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Avs and Bolts always play great games dating back to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, of course, which Colorado ended up on top of. However, it wasn’t the case the last time these two played where the Lightning won 4-3 in a shootout in Denver on February 14.

Tampa could be moving on from its window of competing for Stanley Cups, losing some key pieces in the offseason, including Ross Colton to the Avs. They also will be without Andrei Vasilevskiy to start the season who just had back surgery. It might matter when the Bolts play in Denver on November 27, but not so much when they’re in Tampa on February 15.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Florida Panthers

The Avs last played the reigning Eastern Conference champions on February 11 in Sunrise, where Colorado would win 5-3. It was a necessary win to stop a two-game losing skid at the time.

Florida’s surprise run to the Cup came on the backs of Matthew Tkachuk a bounce-back Sergei Bobrovsky, and Anthony Duclair who is no longer with the team. But, they’ll still be looking to compete in what should be a tightly contested division. They’ll head to Denver on January 4, and then play host to the Avs on February 10.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Avs last played the Sabres in 2022, again in the middle of the insane amount of injuries in December. Buffalo got the best of Colorado on December 15 with a 4-2 win on the road.

The Sabres should be an extremely fun team to watch with Tage Thompson here to stay. Plus, Avs fans may be watching a little bit closer with fan-favorite Erik Johnson now with the team. Colorado will see their old teammate on October 29, and their fans will get to give EJ a welcome home applause on December 13.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators

Ottawa’s last game against the Avs was a dramatic one. Their comeback fell just short thanks to a ridiculous Jonas Johanssen save in the dying seconds in a 5-4 loss.

Ottawa is another team which could quietly compete if things fall in the right place for them. This includes the new acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko, who will look to impress in Canada’s capital. The Avs will host Taransenko and company on December 21, while visiting Ottawa on January 16.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings

The rivalry is not what it once was. But it doesn’t mean it’s no worse beating the Red Wings. The Avs last experienced this in their last game, a 5-1 win in Michigan on March 18.

Another familiar face is on the Red Wings which may churn Colorado fans the wrong way. J.T. Compher now calls the Motor City home after moving during free agency in a big-money move. The Avs will visit Compher for the first time on February 22, while Compher comes back to the Mile High City on March 6.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens

Finally, the Avs and Habs have been heading in opposite directions for the last few seasons. This was last exemplified by a monstrous 8-4 win the Avs took in Montreal on March 13.

For the third time in this division as well, the Avs have a former player who has joined Montreal as part of their rebuild. This is none other than Alex Newhook, who just wasn’t the right fit at the right time in Colorado. He’ll get to try and prove they were wrong to move on from him in Montreal on January 15 and return to Denver on March 26.