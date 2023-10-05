 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

More cuts before final preseason game in Vegas

The roster is beginning to take shape.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

The slow trickle of cuts have continued for the Colorado Avalanche as they head into the final preseason game at the Vegas Golden Knights before kicking off the 2023-24 season.

Five more were sent to join the Colorado Eagles camp. Oskar Olausson had a strong preseason and got in four games. Defenseman Nate Clurman also had a good showing and both could get a call up in the coming season. Peter Holland will continue his tryout likely on an AHL deal. Ondrej Pavel dealt with an injury most of camp but was able to get in the game at Dallas and should be high on the recall list. Goaltender Trent Miner served only backup duty during his stay in Avalanche camp.

There was another modest cut after morning skate with the reassignment of Jason Polin to the Colorado Eagles. In addition both PTO forwards Brandon Kozun and Joel Kiviranta were released but invited to join Eagles camp, presumably to get signed to an AHL deal much like Peter Holland.

For tonight’s game the Avalanche are bringing close to their opening night roster with a few exceptions, most notably Mikko Rantanen who is staying home with a minor injury. This should be a final test for Riley Tufte who might have the inside track at making the team as the 13th forward. Puck drops at 8 p.m. MT and can be seen by all televised on TNT.

