More cuts before final preseason game in Vegas

The slow trickle of cuts have continued for the Colorado Avalanche as they head into the final preseason game at the Vegas Golden Knights before kicking off the 2023-24 season.

We have announced the following transactions:



Nate Clurman, Peter Holland, Trent Miner, Oskar Olausson, and Ondrej Pavel will report to AHL training camp with the Colorado Eagles. pic.twitter.com/vbc4HSrnsg — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 4, 2023

Five more were sent to join the Colorado Eagles camp. Oskar Olausson had a strong preseason and got in four games. Defenseman Nate Clurman also had a good showing and both could get a call up in the coming season. Peter Holland will continue his tryout likely on an AHL deal. Ondrej Pavel dealt with an injury most of camp but was able to get in the game at Dallas and should be high on the recall list. Goaltender Trent Miner served only backup duty during his stay in Avalanche camp.

There was another modest cut after morning skate with the reassignment of Jason Polin to the Colorado Eagles. In addition both PTO forwards Brandon Kozun and Joel Kiviranta were released but invited to join Eagles camp, presumably to get signed to an AHL deal much like Peter Holland.

We have announced today the following transactions:



Jason Polin will report to AHL training camp with the Colorado Eagles.



In addition, Joel Kiviranta and Brandon Kozun, who both attended camp on a PTO, have been released from the Avalanche’s camp and have been invited to… pic.twitter.com/SoaiECrQ30 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 5, 2023

For tonight’s game the Avalanche are bringing close to their opening night roster with a few exceptions, most notably Mikko Rantanen who is staying home with a minor injury. This should be a final test for Riley Tufte who might have the inside track at making the team as the 13th forward. Puck drops at 8 p.m. MT and can be seen by all televised on TNT.