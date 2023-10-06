Avalanche sign Saige Weinstein

There is a new prospect in the organization as defenseman Saige Weinstein has signed a three-year Entry Level Contract. The Colorado Avalanche have plenty of room in their prospect pipeline due to thin draft classes and few contracts handed out over the years yet it is a bit of a surprise that they turned around to offer a rookie camp invite a NHL contract. Still, the signing a welcome diversification from the older NCAA free agent cohort of recent additions.

Was surprised Saige Weinstein wasn't picked. Just a few months later, he's one of the first players from his draft class with an NHL contract.



A quick, hard-hitting defender with breakout skills and flashes of offensive upside through activation. Big-time physical game. https://t.co/oqK9GLSH29 pic.twitter.com/az0p2h3Hpo — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) October 6, 2023

Weinstein was at the aforementioned rookie camp and left an impression on the coaching staff. The 6-foot-1 left handed defenseman scored in the Rookie Showcase and even earned himself a NHL preseason game before getting sent back to the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL. That is where he will likely spend the season and has already played a regular season game with the squad. The 18-year old should see his contract slide twice before playing pro and hopefully joining the Colorado Eagles in the 2025-26 season.

Physicality is Weinstein’s calling card but he pairs it with great skating, which is clearly the Avalanche’s type of depth defenseman. Weinstein hasn’t developed a ton of acumen with the puck yet but can pot a few goals and create zone exits. Hopefully in a few years he can become an internal depth option for the Avalanche.