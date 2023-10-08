Morning Flurries: Game week!

All Avalanche
- We have finally made it to the greatest time of the year: the start of the NHL season is this week! We are reviewing how the team will look on Opening Night, first up with the goaltenders. (Mile High Hockey)
- One goaltender missing to start the year is Pavel Francouz. How did we get here with the underrated Czech Republic netminder? (Puck Yeti)
- With the season getting started, local fans are still unable to watch the Colorado Avalanche on TV for the fifth year in a row. How can the media cater to fans with other teams trying new things? (Puck Yeti)
Down Below
- The Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights continue to make moves leading up to the start of the regular season, including this most recent one picking up a player from the Florida Panthers.
The Vegas Golden Knights have claimed Grigori Denisenko off waivers from the Florida Panthers.— Jacob Stoller (@JLStoller) October 7, 2023
Denisenko, 23, was drafted 15th overall in 2018. He's recorded 7 assists in 26 career NHL GP.#VegasBorn #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/rBQZ1Odftr
- Meanwhile, at the college level, Arizona State University started its season in dominating fashion and didn’t let up both on and off the ice.
it's a SUN DEVIL WIN#BeTheTradition /// #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/NbYD0UYWB9— Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 7, 2023
Arizona State head coach Greg Powers really followed through on his trash talk pic.twitter.com/RtxXKIPcOY— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 7, 2023
