Morning Flurries: Game week!

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting storylines across the NHL.

By Evan Liu
Evan Liu
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • We have finally made it to the greatest time of the year: the start of the NHL season is this week! We are reviewing how the team will look on Opening Night, first up with the goaltenders. (Mile High Hockey)
  • One goaltender missing to start the year is Pavel Francouz. How did we get here with the underrated Czech Republic netminder? (Puck Yeti)
  • With the season getting started, local fans are still unable to watch the Colorado Avalanche on TV for the fifth year in a row. How can the media cater to fans with other teams trying new things? (Puck Yeti)

Down Below

  • The Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights continue to make moves leading up to the start of the regular season, including this most recent one picking up a player from the Florida Panthers.
  • Meanwhile, at the college level, Arizona State University started its season in dominating fashion and didn’t let up both on and off the ice.

