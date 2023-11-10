Morning Flurries: Frantic Friday

All Avalanche
- Thursday night saw the Colorado Avalanche face off against the pesky Seattle Kraken. For the ninth game in a row, the Kraken scored first and while it was a battle, they would win out in the end. Here’s how it all went down (Mile High Hockey).
- Part of the frenzy included the gruesome injury to Artturi Lehkonen on an innocent-looking play. What does it mean for the Avalanche roster moving forward and who could fill his shoes? (Puck Yeti)
- In better news from Thursday night’s game, it was “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” at Ball Arena, the same week we lost Peter McNab one year ago. Now, he is remembered forever in Avalanche history with the newly named “Peter McNab Broadcast Booth.”
- Where do you stand when it comes to Gabriel Landeskog keeping or giving up the captaincy? (Mile High Hockey)
Down Below
- It was a battle for the ages in The Bay Area, as the worst-in-the-West San Jose Sharks played the second-worst-in-the-West Edmonton Oilers. The San Jose Sharks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 for only their second win of the year. Incredible. Is this it for Jay Woodcroft?
- Meanwhile, Jack Campbell isn’t helping his case in the Oilers organization.
- More bad injury news popped up around the league for the Chicago Blackhawks’ Taylor Hall. But at least his team won against the Tampa Bay Lightning and created this soon-to-be newly-used meme across the hockey world, I can already see it.
