Open Thread: Blues at Avalanche… again (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: (8-4-0) The Opponent: St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: St. Louis Game Time

It’s déjà vu night with the St. Louis Blues in town to replay a match with the Colorado Avalanche that occurred just ten days ago. The Avalanche hope to conjure up a repeat of the 4-1 win against a reeling Blues squad. It may be a tougher task with some players now missing out of the Avalanche lineup and a Blues team looking to even the season series.

Colorado Avalanche:

The Avalanche had a break from the injury carousel for the first month of the season but with Artturi Lehkonen expected to miss significant time that has now ended. Andrew Cogliano is not going to play tonight either but is considered day-to-day. Riley Tufte has been called up again, and might be for good at this time, but with it being only him it means that Kurtis MacDermid is likely to draw into the lineup again. Then again, Caleb Jones was recalled this afternoon which means he could slot in as seventh defenseman instead of MacDermid at forward.

Head coach Jared Bednar confirms forwards Artturi Lehkonen and Andrew Cogliano will not play tonight.



The team is still gathering information on Lehkonen’s injury and his timeline for return. pic.twitter.com/YhM9VSP5tl — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 11, 2023

Projected Lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Riley Tufte — Ryan Johansen — Jonathan Drouin

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Logan O’Connor



Tomas Tatar — Fredrik Olofsson — Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson — Josh Manson

St. Louis Blues:

The St. Louis Blues are hoping to build off of a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes as they try to dig out of their lackluster 6-5-1 start. Robert Thomas is their only player who hasn’t experienced a slow start who leads the team in points with 11, nearly doubtvtge rest of the squad.

Projected Lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jakub Vrana — Kevin Hayes — Jake Neighbours

Alexei Toropchenko — Oskar Sunqvist — Sammy Blais

Marco Scandella — Colton Parayko

Torey Krug — Justin Faulk

Nick Leddy — Tyler Tucker

Goaltenders:

Jordan Binnington is expected to take the net for St. Louis and hope for a better result than last time around at Ball Arena. Meanwhile Alexandar Georgiev gets the start for the Avalanche after his one game break.