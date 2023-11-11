Open Thread: Blues at Avalanche… again (7:00 p.m.)

It’s déjà vu night with the St. Louis Blues in town to replay a match with the Colorado Avalanche that occurred just ten days ago. The Avalanche hope to conjure up a repeat of the 4-1 win against a reeling Blues squad. It may be a tougher task with some players now missing out of the Avalanche lineup and a Blues team looking to even the season series.
Colorado Avalanche:
The Avalanche had a break from the injury carousel for the first month of the season but with Artturi Lehkonen expected to miss significant time that has now ended. Andrew Cogliano is not going to play tonight either but is considered day-to-day. Riley Tufte has been called up again, and might be for good at this time, but with it being only him it means that Kurtis MacDermid is likely to draw into the lineup again. Then again, Caleb Jones was recalled this afternoon which means he could slot in as seventh defenseman instead of MacDermid at forward.
Head coach Jared Bednar confirms forwards Artturi Lehkonen and Andrew Cogliano will not play tonight.— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 11, 2023
The team is still gathering information on Lehkonen’s injury and his timeline for return. pic.twitter.com/YhM9VSP5tl
Projected Lineup:
Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Riley Tufte — Ryan Johansen — Jonathan Drouin
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Logan O’Connor
Tomas Tatar — Fredrik Olofsson — Kurtis MacDermid
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram
Jack Johnson — Josh Manson
St. Louis Blues:
The St. Louis Blues are hoping to build off of a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes as they try to dig out of their lackluster 6-5-1 start. Robert Thomas is their only player who hasn’t experienced a slow start who leads the team in points with 11, nearly doubtvtge rest of the squad.
Projected Lineup:
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Jakub Vrana — Kevin Hayes — Jake Neighbours
Alexei Toropchenko — Oskar Sunqvist — Sammy Blais
Marco Scandella — Colton Parayko
Torey Krug — Justin Faulk
Nick Leddy — Tyler Tucker
Goaltenders:
Jordan Binnington is expected to take the net for St. Louis and hope for a better result than last time around at Ball Arena. Meanwhile Alexandar Georgiev gets the start for the Avalanche after his one game break.
