Preview: The Blues are back at Ball Arena

Colorado Avalanche: (8-4-0) The Opponent: St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: ALT, BSMW Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: St. Louis Game Time

The Colorado Avalanche welcome the St. Louis Blues to Ball Arena for the second time in 10 days for another Division Rivalry Night in Denver, CO. The Avalanche got the better of the Blues last time they met by a score of 4-1. The Blues come in after beating the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their last contest. Can the Avalanche take both games at home in the season series, or is will it be the Blues that steal a road win?

The Avalanche suffered what was likely their most frustrating loss last time out against the Seatle Kraken. It felt like the Avalanche played well, but one too many mistakes led to a late goal for the Kraken that put them ahead 4-3. Arturri Lehkonen and Andrew Cogliano sustained injuries to add insult to insult. Jared Bednar mentioned that Andrew Cogliano is day-to-day, and Lehkonen will likely miss multiple weeks. Those injuries are a harsh blow to a team struggling to find itself upfront.

“We’re still gathering information, but he’s going to miss weeks.”



Artturi Lehkonen is not doing great according to Jared Bednar. It is not a head injury. pic.twitter.com/FmX9maPzbD — DNVR Avalanche (@DNVR_Avalanche) November 11, 2023

The Avalanche have been forced to ask more of their newly acquired forwards like Tomas Tatar and Jonathan Drouin. Add to that Riley Tufte, and that’s likely who you see iced with the current injury woes.

Jonathan Drouin should be back in the lineup tonight for the #Avs — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 11, 2023

Projected Lineup:

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Riley Tufte — Ryan Johansen — Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Logan O'Connor

Tomas Tatar — Fredrik Olofsson — Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Bo Byram — Sam Girard

Jack Johnson — Josh Manson

St. Louis Blues

The Blues are, so far, the mediocre team they looked to be before season’s start. The last time these two faced each other, it was clear that the Avalanche iced the superior team. Since then, we’ve heard rumors of Jordan Binnington being on the trade block with the Edmonton Oilers (among others) in desperate need of a goalie. It could be one of the last opportunities for fans to see Avs vs. Blues with Binnington in the net.

Elliott Freidman reporting the Oilers are up to something "big" & involves a goalie.



I've read names like Binnington, Allen, Saros, Hart to name a few in connection to Edmonton but from some less proven sources. We'll see.



I just don't see how you make that trade work! pic.twitter.com/ezsTV9m9Dq — Brandon (@TheCity0fChamps) November 10, 2023

Projected Lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jakub Vrana — Kevin Hayes — Alexei Toropchenko

Sammy Blais — Oskar Sunqvist — Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko

Torey Krug — Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella — Scott Perunovich

Goaltenders

We should see starter Alexandar Georgiev in the net for the Avalanche after Prosvetov got the start against the Kraken. For the Blues, it will be fan favorite Jordan Binnington.

Let us know what you think of the matchup in the comments!