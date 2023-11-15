Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 9-5-0 The Opponent: Anaheim Ducks (9-6-0) Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSSC, BSSD, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Anaheim Calling (@anacalling_fhf)

The Colorado Avalanche face off against the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday night at Ball Arena for a quick one-game home stand. Contrary to several other Avs/Ducks games in the past, this one might have a few more eyes on it across the country than usual.

This is because of the similar records and starts to the season these teams have had. The Ducks started slow but have been hot, while the Avs started hot and have gone slow since then. For once, it may be a close and competitive game between the two sides.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Tomas Tatar (90) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Sam Girard (49)

Jack Johnson (3) - Caleb Jones (82)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Note: Andrew Cogliano may play tonight, while Josh Manson is out with an upper-body injury with a day-to-day status. Sam Girard was a full participant in morning skate and could play tonight, but if he does get the night off expect Sam Malinski to come into the side again.

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines

Alex Killorn (17) - Adam Henrique (14) - Troy Terry (19)

Frank Vatrano (77) - Mason McTavish (23) - Ryan Strome (16)

Max Jones (49) - Benoit-Oliver Groulx (50) - Jakob Silfverberg (33)

Ross Johnston (44) - Sam Carrick (39) - Brett Leason (20)

Cam Fowler (4) - Jackson Lacombe (60)

Pavel Mintyukov (34) - Ilya Lybushkin (46)

Urho Vaakainen (5) - Radko Gudas (7)

Lukas Dostal (1)

