Morning Flurries: Lehkonen confirmed neck injury

While the Colorado Avalanche quietly put Artturi Lehkonen on LTIR following his scary fall into the boards there still was no update on his injury prognosis. Fortunately for Avalanche fans the media works in Finland and Lehkonen’s father has been providing some small bits of information including that Artturi is wearing a neck brace and that his mother has travelled to Denver to aid in his recovery.

REPORT: Lehkonen In Neck Brace After Scary Fall Into Boardshttps://t.co/ZapcQNbXhm — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) November 16, 2023

Bednar confirmed the neck injury following practice but no other details. If the injury is similar to Andrew Cogliano’s it should be about a six month recovery but regardless Lehkonen’s absence should be expected long term at this point. Get well soon, Artturi!

Other notes from optional practice yesterday include Josh Manson now skating, Caleb Jones still with the team and Jack Ahcan called up from the Colorado Eagles as insurance purposes ahead of their two-game road trip and the defense continues to be in flux.

An update on possibly the last traditional NHL Entry Draft which is expected to be held in Las Vegas somewhere.

It sounds like the NHL is still exploring the possibility of holding its 2024 draft at The Sphere in Las Vegas.



Nothing is done or official at this point, but discussions continue. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 16, 2023

