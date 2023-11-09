Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken (7:00 pm)

Coming off a complete 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, the Colorado Avalanche plays host to the struggling Seattle Kraken - the team that sent that home early last postseason.
But these Kraken are not the same as last season - their depth scoring has dried up as their unsustainably high team shooting percentage came back to earth this year.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche are a perfect 8-0 in games they score a goal. That’s the bottom line with this team, and its excellent. The problem is those three other games they were shutout and lost. In those games, the Avs underlying possession numbers were strong but the offensive creativity just wasn’t there.
This team is chock full of offensive talent, so those losses were infuriating to the fanbase, but the underlying play remained strong in every game and Colorado proved against New Jersey that they can still get scoring throughout the lineup. That Logan O’Colton Wood third line played an excellent game, contributing two goals despite Colton’s second period game misconduct for cross checking Timo Meier in the mouth.
Projected Lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Ryan Johansen — Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano — Freddy Oloffson — Tomas Tatar
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Bo Byram — Sam Girard
Jack Johnson — Josh Manson
Ivan Prosvetov
NOTE: Nichushkin, who missed practice for the birth of his daughter, and Freddy Oloffson, who was dinged up last game, are both expected to play and if so someone needs to come out of the lineup for Tufte to play. Tomas Tatar’s seven minutes of time on ice last game might indicate that it is him or perhaps Jonathan Drouin gives up his top six spot for Tufte.
