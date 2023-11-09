Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken (7:00 pm)

Colorado Avalanche: (8-3-0) The Opponent: Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN+, Altitude Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Davy Jones’ Locker Room

Coming off a complete 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, the Colorado Avalanche plays host to the struggling Seattle Kraken - the team that sent that home early last postseason.

But these Kraken are not the same as last season - their depth scoring has dried up as their unsustainably high team shooting percentage came back to earth this year.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are a perfect 8-0 in games they score a goal. That’s the bottom line with this team, and its excellent. The problem is those three other games they were shutout and lost. In those games, the Avs underlying possession numbers were strong but the offensive creativity just wasn’t there.

This team is chock full of offensive talent, so those losses were infuriating to the fanbase, but the underlying play remained strong in every game and Colorado proved against New Jersey that they can still get scoring throughout the lineup. That Logan O’Colton Wood third line played an excellent game, contributing two goals despite Colton’s second period game misconduct for cross checking Timo Meier in the mouth.

Projected Lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Ryan Johansen — Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano — Freddy Oloffson — Tomas Tatar

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Bo Byram — Sam Girard

Jack Johnson — Josh Manson

Ivan Prosvetov

NOTE: Nichushkin, who missed practice for the birth of his daughter, and Freddy Oloffson, who was dinged up last game, are both expected to play and if so someone needs to come out of the lineup for Tufte to play. Tomas Tatar’s seven minutes of time on ice last game might indicate that it is him or perhaps Jonathan Drouin gives up his top six spot for Tufte.

Follow along with the tweets and in the comments below!