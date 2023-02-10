Morning Flurries: Win at all costs

All Avalanche
- News on Cale Makar turned for the worse when it was relvealed he felt some after effects for the Jeff Carter hit and will miss the rest of the road trip at least. [MikeHighHockey]
- On Evan Rodrigues’ return from the Pittsburgh Penguins perspective and just how much he’s missed by everyone there. [Trib]
- The Colorado Avalanche 2022 Stanley Cup tribute video has been released. For fans outside the US this YouTube is available, inside the US the content is available on ESPN+.
- Scary news of Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmussen Andersson hit by a car in Detroit but he’s doing well and expected to be ok. [prohockeyrumors]
- The trade deadline isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be as these big hype deals never lived up to the cost.
There are some big names available at this year's NHL trade deadline.— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 8, 2023
But how does one explain a player suddenly becoming one of the hottest names available for reasons no one can actually figure out?@DownGoesBrown attempts to explain ⤵️https://t.co/Eb0ifOTvyZ
- The St. Louis Blues are now open for business with the first trade of Vladimir Tarasenko in the books.
TRADE— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 9, 2023
To #NYR :
F Vladimir Tarasenko (50% retained salary)
D Niko Mikkola
To #stlblues :
F Sammy Blais
D Hunter Skinner
2023 1st RD pick (NYR) conditional *
2024 4th RD pick (NYR) conditional **
* later of the two
** becomes a 3rd if NY makes playoffshttps://t.co/a5iWsxbpAi
