Morning Flurries: Win at all costs

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Columbus Blue Jackets v Colorado Avalanche Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

  • News on Cale Makar turned for the worse when it was relvealed he felt some after effects for the Jeff Carter hit and will miss the rest of the road trip at least. [MikeHighHockey]
  • On Evan Rodrigues’ return from the Pittsburgh Penguins perspective and just how much he’s missed by everyone there. [Trib]
  • The Colorado Avalanche 2022 Stanley Cup tribute video has been released. For fans outside the US this YouTube is available, inside the US the content is available on ESPN+.

  • Scary news of Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmussen Andersson hit by a car in Detroit but he’s doing well and expected to be ok. [prohockeyrumors]
  • The trade deadline isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be as these big hype deals never lived up to the cost.
  • The St. Louis Blues are now open for business with the first trade of Vladimir Tarasenko in the books.

