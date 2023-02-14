Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 28-19-4 The Opponent: Tampa Bay Lightning (34-16-2) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN+, BSSUN, Altitude, TVAS, SN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Raw Charge

Last time it didn’t go so well. Tampa Bay beat the Avs 5-0 just a week ago, despite Colorado playing a decent underlying game. Andrei Vasilevskiy saw the Avalanche going to one knee to propose goals all night and just kept saying no.

Hopefully, with hearts in the air at Ball Arena on Valentine's Day, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and the rest of the squad can get a little luckier in love and goalscoring tonight.

COLORADO AVALANCHE PROJECTED LINEUP

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Evan Rodrigues — J.T. Compher — Mikko Rantanen

Andrew Cogliano — Alex Newhook — Logan O’Connor

Matt Nieto — Ben Meyers — Denis Malgin

Sam Girard — Devon Toews

Bowen Byram — Andreas Englund

Kurtis MacDermid — Brad Hunt

Alexandar Georgiev

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING PROJECTED LINEUP

Steven Stamkos — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Alex Killorn

Ross Colton — Nick Paul — Patrick Maroon

Vladislav Namestnikov — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Victor Hedman — Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev — Erik Cernak

Ian Cole — Nicklaus Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!