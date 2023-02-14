Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5:00 p.m.)

Last time it didn’t go so well. Tampa Bay beat the Avs 5-0 just a week ago, despite Colorado playing a decent underlying game. Andrei Vasilevskiy saw the Avalanche going to one knee to propose goals all night and just kept saying no.
Hopefully, with hearts in the air at Ball Arena on Valentine's Day, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and the rest of the squad can get a little luckier in love and goalscoring tonight.
COLORADO AVALANCHE PROJECTED LINEUP
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Evan Rodrigues — J.T. Compher — Mikko Rantanen
Andrew Cogliano — Alex Newhook — Logan O’Connor
Matt Nieto — Ben Meyers — Denis Malgin
Sam Girard — Devon Toews
Bowen Byram — Andreas Englund
Kurtis MacDermid — Brad Hunt
Alexandar Georgiev
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING PROJECTED LINEUP
Steven Stamkos — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Alex Killorn
Ross Colton — Nick Paul — Patrick Maroon
Vladislav Namestnikov — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry
Victor Hedman — Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev — Erik Cernak
Ian Cole — Nicklaus Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
