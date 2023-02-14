 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5:00 p.m.)

Can the Avs avenge last week’s 5-0 loss in Tampa?

By Ezra Parter
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche: 28-19-4

The Opponent: Tampa Bay Lightning (34-16-2)

Time: 7:00 p.m. MT

Watch: ESPN+, BSSUN, Altitude, TVAS, SN

Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950

Opponent’s Beat: Raw Charge

Last time it didn’t go so well. Tampa Bay beat the Avs 5-0 just a week ago, despite Colorado playing a decent underlying game. Andrei Vasilevskiy saw the Avalanche going to one knee to propose goals all night and just kept saying no.

Hopefully, with hearts in the air at Ball Arena on Valentine's Day, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and the rest of the squad can get a little luckier in love and goalscoring tonight.

COLORADO AVALANCHE PROJECTED LINEUP

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Evan Rodrigues — J.T. Compher — Mikko Rantanen
Andrew Cogliano — Alex Newhook — Logan O’Connor
Matt Nieto — Ben Meyers — Denis Malgin

Sam Girard — Devon Toews
Bowen Byram — Andreas Englund
Kurtis MacDermid — Brad Hunt

Alexandar Georgiev

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING PROJECTED LINEUP

Steven Stamkos — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Alex Killorn
Ross Colton — Nick Paul — Patrick Maroon
Vladislav Namestnikov — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Victor Hedman — Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev — Erik Cernak
Ian Cole — Nicklaus Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

