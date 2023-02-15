Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (7:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 28-19-5 The Opponent: Minnesota Wild (28-20-5) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes)

The biggest game of the year. On the docket. On national TV. It’s coming up soon between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild.

Both teams are in the midst of the playoff race in the Western Conference. Both are tied with 61 points, with Colorado holding the tiebreaker and third place in the Central Division. Can they make the gap between the two sides and be within six points of the second-place Winnipeg Jets? We will find out coming up very soon for everyone to see.

This game will have serious implications in the playoff race for the rest of the season. Book it.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Mikko Rantanen (96) - J.T. Compher (37) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Alex Newhook (18) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Matt Nieto (83) - Denis Malgin (81)

Devon Toews (7) - Sam Girard (49)

Bowen Byram (4) - Josh Manson (42)

Andreas Englund (88) - Brad Hunt (17)

Kurtis MacDermid (56)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Update: Ben Meyers was sent back down to the Colorado Eagles. It might mean Josh Manson is returning to the lineup and either Kurtis MacDermid moves up to play forward, or the Avs will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen again.

Minnesota Wild Projected Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov (97) - Ryan Hartman (38) - Mats Zucarello (36)

Brandon Duhaime (21) - Joel Eriksson-Ek (14) - Matthew Boldy (12)

Mason Shaw (15) - Frederick Gaudreau (89) - Marcus Foligno (17)

Connor Dewar (26) - Sam Steel (13) - Ryan Reaves (75)

Jacob Middleton (5) - Jarod Spurgeon (46)

Jonas Brodin (25) - Mathew Dumba (24)

Jon Merril (4) - Calen Addison (2)

Marc-Andre Fleury (29)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!