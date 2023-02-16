Morning Flurries: Bowen Byram is a gem

All Avalanche
- Recently defensemen Bowen Byram and Andreas Englund spread some pre-Valentine’s Day cheer at a local nursing home.
Nothing better than spreading love for the day of love #GoAvsGo https://t.co/msBZpqZ79U— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 14, 2023
- More injury updates for the Colorado Avalanche now including Pavel Francouz and Erik Johnson who were recently added to the list. [MileHighHockey]
- The injured Cale Makar and Darren Helm took the ice yesterday back in Denver with some contact, however, and could be back in the lineup sooner than later.
Makar and Helm doing a board battle. The fact that both are doing some contact is a fantastic sign for both of them. They did this about three times. #GoAvsGo #Avs @FullPressNHL pic.twitter.com/akdvORYMsv— Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) February 15, 2023
Down Below
- The upcoming 2024 World Junior Championship schedule was released with USA opening against Norway and Canada facing off against Finland. The festivities begin in Sweden on Boxing Day as always.
THE 2024 #WorldJuniors schedule is here!— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 15, 2023
Check it out:
EN: https://t.co/z78TNayZxR
SWE: https://t.co/ZJnSZBx9Vg@iihf_wjc pic.twitter.com/FNVALvzsgr
- A big eight-year contract extension was just announced for a former fourth round pick turned success for defenseman Mikey Anderson and the LA Kings
The #LAKings signed 23 y/o LD Mikey Anderson to 8 year $4.125M Cap Hit Deal:— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) February 15, 2023
Year 1: $1.6M Salary & $2M Signing Bonus
Years 2-8: $4.2M Salary
Includes 10 team No trade List in Years 4-8
Deal covers 3 RFA & 5 UFA Years
Rep'd by Jay Grossman @PuckAgencyhttps://t.co/rCiruJyBeX
- The upcoming trade deadline is just supposed to be for everyone’s entertainment so why not just admit it and lean into that fact.
With the NBA trade deadline passing, basketball GMs have set the bar high for their hockey counterparts.— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 15, 2023
Can the NHL match the excitement this year?@DownGoesBrown has seven ideas that could encourage bigger and better deals:https://t.co/XcAO3a0DgA
