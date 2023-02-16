 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Bowen Byram is a gem

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Recently defensemen Bowen Byram and Andreas Englund spread some pre-Valentine’s Day cheer at a local nursing home.
  • More injury updates for the Colorado Avalanche now including Pavel Francouz and Erik Johnson who were recently added to the list. [MileHighHockey]
  • The injured Cale Makar and Darren Helm took the ice yesterday back in Denver with some contact, however, and could be back in the lineup sooner than later.

Down Below

  • The upcoming 2024 World Junior Championship schedule was released with USA opening against Norway and Canada facing off against Finland. The festivities begin in Sweden on Boxing Day as always.
  • A big eight-year contract extension was just announced for a former fourth round pick turned success for defenseman Mikey Anderson and the LA Kings
  • The upcoming trade deadline is just supposed to be for everyone’s entertainment so why not just admit it and lean into that fact.

