Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues (12:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 29-19-5 The Opponent: St. Louis Blues (26-25-3) Time: 12:00 p.m. MT

The Colorado Avalanche start their second consecutive back-to-back on the road against the St. Louis Blues to wrap up their two-game road trip. They wound up on top in a huge 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild as they all are in the race for the playoffs.

The Avs look to make their point streak four games and counting with a win against the Blues and continue to race up the standings to compete against the Winnipeg Jets and perhaps the Dallas Stars. They’ll have some help today as Cale Makar looks to be in line for a return from injury! Will he help push the Avs over the top? Find out here next!

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Evan Rodrigues (9) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Alex Newhook (18) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Matt Nieto (83) - Ben Meyers (59) - Denis Malgin (81)

Cale Makar (8) - Devon Toews (7)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Andreas Englund (88)

Justus Annunen (60)

St. Louis Blues Projected Lines

Pavel Buchnevich (89) - Robert Thomas (18) - Jordan Kyrou (25)

Jake Neighbours (63) - Brayden Schenn (10) - Ivan Barbashev (49)

Sammy Blais (79) - Logan Brown (22) - Josh Leivo (17)

Alexei Torpochenko (13) - Nathan Walker (26) - Tyler Pitlick (9)

Nick Leddy (4) - Colton Parayko (55)

Torey Krug (47) - Justin Faulk (72)

Tyler Tucker (75) - Calle Rosen (43)

Jordan Binnington (50)

