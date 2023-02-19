Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers (1:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 30-19-5 The Opponent: Edmonton Oilers (30-19-7) Time: 1:00 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN+, Hulu Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Copper n Blue (@CopperandBlue)

The last time the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers faced off at Ball Arena, they got goal-ied by Pavel Francouz.

This time around, the Avs will have to go into battle without Francouz as they play the Oilers in a Sunday matinee on National TV. Both teams need points in their own playoff situations which are key and could influence both teams no matter the result. The defense has been the story as Bowen Byram, Cale Makar, and Josh Manson have all returned and caught the headlines in more ways than one. Will the three do it again this afternoon?

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Evan Rodrigues (9) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Alex Newhook (18) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Matt Nieto (83) - Ben Meyers (59) - Denis Malgin (81)

Cale Makar (8) - Devon Toews (7)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Andreas Englund (88)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Edmonton Oilers Projected Lines

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) - Connor McDavid (97) - Zach Hyman (18)

Evander Kane (91) - Leon Draisaitl (29) - Kailer Yamamoto (56)

Mattias Yanmark (26) - Ryan McLeod (71) - Warren Foegele (37)

Derek Ryan (10) - Jesse Puljujarvi (13)

Darnell Nurse (25) - Cody Ceci (5)

Brett Kulak (27) - Tyson Barrie (22)

Philip Broberg (86) - Evan Bouchard (2)

Jack Campbell (36)/Stuart Skinner (74)

