Lost in the Avalanche: Stanley Cup Champions Edition

Usually in this series we examine former Colorado Avalanche players from years ago who may have been forgotten. With this group as part of the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Avalanche their names won’t soon escape anyone’s mind. However, it is worth checking-in now and seeing how their seasons are going with their new clubs.

Andre Burakovsky - 48 GP, 13G, 26A, 39P, -9

At the helm of the Seattle Kraken’s surge in their sophomore season is Burakovsky who leads the team in scoring. He has steadily grown into a bigger role for himself since he arrived in Colorado as a bottom six forward and then cashed in with a five-year contract. Ultimately the Kraken benefit now as they added scoring punch to their lineup as they look to secure their first playoff berth as a franchise.

Nazem Kadri - 50 GP, 19G, 19A, 38P, -8

Another player who has enjoyed success on his new team is Kadri with the Calgary Flames who are also in the thick of fighting for a playoff spot. While it was expected that Kadri wouldn’t match the career-best pace he did with the Avalanche he has been a solid contributor in Calgary in his familiar second line center position leading in goals and is third on the squad in points. That production was good enough to earn Kadri another trip to the NHL All-Star game.

Nico Sturm - 43 GP, 11 G, 6A, 17P, -3

Perhaps the biggest surprise of this group is how Strum, who did not score a single goal in his tenure in Colorado, has found the back of the net in his new home with the San Jose Sharks. He is proving the Sharks right with the three-year contract investment and has been taking on a third line role with some center responsibilities.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel - 21 GP, 2G, 5A, 7P, +5 (with WAS)

An eventful season already for NAK who signed with Toronto and then after playing just six games was placed on waivers for the second season in a row, this time landing with the Washington Capitals. He’s found a much better fit in the nation’s capital and has added a bit of scoring punch to their bottom six. After denting the Stanley Cup Aube-Kubel also got married over the summer.

Jack Johnson - 48 GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, -20

The Chicago Blackhawks will certainly have a trade chip on their hands come deadline day. Playing a larger role than he likely would have anywhere else Johnson has solidified in the top four defense as Chicago makes a strong push for the presumed first overall pick in phenom Connor Bedard.

Ryan Murray - 13 GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, -4

Brought in to the Edmonton Oilers as depth help on the backend Murray had only played in 13 contests before quietly going on Injured Reserve in late November. According to those that cover the Oilers it is the reoccurring back issue which has put Murray on the shelf with no real expected timetable for return.

Darcy Kuemper - 15-14-4, 2.62 GAA, 9.15 SV%

The former Avalanche netminder had a slow start along with his other Washington Capitals teammates but has rebounded into form as Washington is currently locked into a wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Kuemper is giving his team the same consistency in net that the Avalanche relied on as he looks to prove himself in a new home after signing his lucrative five-year contract in free agency.