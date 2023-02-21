Gabriel Landeskog starts skating again

A sound everyone loves to hear: pucks hitting the ice, skates shuffling down the rink, and more sweet sounds of hockey.

It is even better when your captain is doing it for the first time in a long time.

Monday morning saw some great news to get the blues away, as Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog made an appearance on skates at Family Sports Center.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL



Gabriel Landeskog is actually skating in Denver! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/XHzMMirJqW — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) February 20, 2023

Landeskog’s skate-around was the first time he’d been spotted on skates since early December. He had been traveling between Toronto and Philadelphia, taking time away from the team as he worked on recovery off the ice.

While he skated very lightly and was simply just getting used to the feel of putting on skates again, he did make some promising strides. This included taking some shots on net in skates on his right knee which was a sight no one expected to see when it was announced he’d be returning to the ice.

Landeskog taking shots. He is putting some weight on the right leg during the shot (the bad knee) which is somewhat encouraging. #GoAvsGo #Avs @FullPressNHL pic.twitter.com/oagGjDSiPs — Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) February 20, 2023

Landeskog’s recent return indicates he’s currently on track for his last rumored return to game action sometime in the middle of March. It would be a huge boost and “trade deadline acquisition” for the Avs who have missed him all season long.

Now the real question is the following: We’ve been in this position before, where we were told he would start skating and be nearing a return. While it’s absolutely a positive step in the right direction, will it continue? Will he suffer another setback?

We can only hope not it’s not the case and it will continue in the right direction. It’s great for all parties involved. Just fingers crossed he continues to feel well and gets even closer to returning to action.

He was only on ice for half an hour and shared some pucks with kids who were very excited about his return, but it’s a start. Will he round the corner for good on his knee injury? Let us know in the comments below!