 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: MacKinnon second star of the week, again

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
NHL: FEB 03 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • Don’t be left out of the upcoming festivities without your Colorado Avalanche Trade Deadline Bingo Card. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Once again, Nathan MacKinnon received second star of the week honors after his nine-point effort through the two back-to-back sets. His other award came on November 7th after posting seven points in the two-game sweep of the Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland.
  • The other big news of the day is that Gabe Landeskog hit the ice in his latest attempt to return after knee surgery. He was clearly just testing things out briefly but good that he could get in the ice at all.
  • A nice little video on Alexandar Georgiev talking about the praise he received from Henrik Lundqvist.

Down Below

  • Martin Kaut made his debut for the San Jose Sharks in a 4-0 win over the Seattle Kraken yesterday. He played just over 14 minutes, which was the most NHL time on ice in his five-year pro career. It was also revealed just like his counterpart Ryan Merkley in the deal he had asked for a trade but instead opted to continue playing. Hopefully the opportunity will continue in San Jose for him.
  • These 1,000 game milestones seem to come more often now but are still very cool. David Krejci is the latest to celebrate with the Boston Bruins.

Loading comments...