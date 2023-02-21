Morning Flurries: MacKinnon second star of the week, again

All Avalanche
- Don’t be left out of the upcoming festivities without your Colorado Avalanche Trade Deadline Bingo Card. [Mile High Hockey]
- Once again, Nathan MacKinnon received second star of the week honors after his nine-point effort through the two back-to-back sets. His other award came on November 7th after posting seven points in the two-game sweep of the Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland.
⭐⭐ Nathan MacKinnon ranked second in the NHL with 3-6—9 (4 GP) – all multi-point efforts – to propel the @Avalanche (31-19-5, 67 points) to a 3-0-1 week. His 1.52 points per game average ranks second in the NHL, behind Connor McDavid (1.79).#NHLStats: https://t.co/fTbX6ynh12 pic.twitter.com/qglX4NIepS— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 20, 2023
- The other big news of the day is that Gabe Landeskog hit the ice in his latest attempt to return after knee surgery. He was clearly just testing things out briefly but good that he could get in the ice at all.
Day one. pic.twitter.com/JvlF396W9Z— Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) February 20, 2023
- A nice little video on Alexandar Georgiev talking about the praise he received from Henrik Lundqvist.
Last week before the St. Louis Blues game, @katie_gaus sat down with Georgiev to talk about his relationship with Henrik Lundqvist. pic.twitter.com/2tX8BNnQt4— AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) February 20, 2023
Down Below
- Martin Kaut made his debut for the San Jose Sharks in a 4-0 win over the Seattle Kraken yesterday. He played just over 14 minutes, which was the most NHL time on ice in his five-year pro career. It was also revealed just like his counterpart Ryan Merkley in the deal he had asked for a trade but instead opted to continue playing. Hopefully the opportunity will continue in San Jose for him.
Martin Kaut with 9:15 of ice time thru two periods. Speedy forward. One wonders if he'll stick around past today, even if Meier and Hertl come back by tomorrow. Sharks have an open roster spot for him & Cuda don't play again till Friday. Maybe there are cap considerations, too.— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) February 20, 2023
- These 1,000 game milestones seem to come more often now but are still very cool. David Krejci is the latest to celebrate with the Boston Bruins.
The @NHLBruins celebrated David Krejci's 1,000th career game, all with for Boston, on Monday.https://t.co/KP0Ma4ZLsQ— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) February 20, 2023
