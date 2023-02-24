Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 31-19-5 The Opponent: Winnipeg Jets (35-22-1) Time: 6:00 p.m. Watch: Altitude, TVAS, TSN3 Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Artic Ice Hockey (@articicehockey)

There is some great Friday night hockey action coming up shortly! The Colorado Avalanche are finally back playing against the Winnipeg Jets on the road, kicking off a third consecutive back-to-back for the Avs in February.

Both teams are looking to get points over the other as they search for their place in the playoff race and each tries to conquer their own goals in the process. Can Winnipeg get out of its slump, while Colorado looks to win their fifth straight game?

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Evan Rodrigues (9) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Denis Malgin (81) - Alex Newhook (18) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Matt Nieto (83)

Sam Girard (49) - Devon Toews (7)

Bowen Byram (4) - Josh Manson (42)

Andreas Englund (88) - Kurtis MacDermid (56)

Brad Hunt (17)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Winnipeg Jets Projected Lines

Kyle Connor (81) - Marck Scheifele (55) - Mason Appleton (22)

Nikolaj Ehlers (27) - Pierre Luc-Dubois (80) - Blake Wheeler (26)

Morgan Barron (36) - Adam Lowry (17) - Karson Kuhlman (20)

Saku Maenalanen (8) - Kevin Stenlund (28) - Sam Ganger (89)

Josh Morrissey (44) - Dylan Demelo (2)

Brenden Dillon (5) - Neal Pionk (4)

Dylan Samberg (54) - Nate Schmidt (88)

Connor Hellebuyck (37)

