Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames (8:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 32-19-5 The Opponent: Calgary Flames (27-20-12) Time: 8:00 p.m. MST Watch: Altitude, CBC, Sportsnet, ESPN+ (Out of Market only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Matchsticks & Gasoline (@MatchsticksCGY)

After a statement 5-1 win last night in the Central Division race against the Winnipeg Jets, the Colorado Avalanche are back in action at Ball Arena for what should be an emotional evening. Former Avalanche Center Nazem Kadri returns to Denver for the first time since winning a Stanley Cup with the Avs last summer.

Kadri, who signed a 7-year $49 million contract with the Flames on Aug. 18, silenced each and every one of his critics with his performance in the 2021-22 season and cemented himself into the hearts of all Avalanche fans with his playoff run. Emotions are likely to run high at the first commercial break but in a good way.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Evan Rodrigues (9) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Matt Nieto (83) - Alex Newhook (18) - Denis Malgin (81)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Sam Girard (49) - Devon Toews (7)

Bowen Byram (4) - Josh Manson (42)

Andreas Englund (88) - Kurtis MacDermid (56)

Brad Hunt (17)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Justus Annunen (60)

Calgary Flames Projected Lines

Dillon Dube (29) - Elias Lindholm (28) - Tyler Toffoli (73)

Jakob Pelletier (49) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Jonathan Huberdeau (10)

Andrew Mangiapane (88) - Mikael Backlund (11) - Blake Coleman (20)

Milan Lucic (17) - Trevor Lewis (22) - Walker Duehr (71)

Noah Hanifin (55) - Rasmus Andersson (4)

MacKenzie Weegar (52) - Chris Tanev (8)

Nikita Zadorov (16) - Dennis Gilbert (48)

Jacob Markstrom (25)

Dan Vladar (80)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!