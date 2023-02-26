Avalanche acquire Jack Johnson

No, this is not the same article from the summer of 2021.

The Colorado Avalanche has added another familiar name to the roster. This name is Jack Johnson, who returns to Colorado in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Going the other way is Andreas Englund.

Johnson returns to Colorado after a short stint with the Blackhawks and comes back still as a member of the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion team. Johnson comes in on a straight swap and will have a much different environment than he had in Chicago.

Johnson has struggled this season in the Blackhawks' defense. He has no goals and four assists to his name. Meanwhile, Englund leaves the Avs organization with practically identical stats, but just one less assist.

Englund had seemed to have situated himself as a plausible seventh defenseman and slot-in should he be needed. Now, the straight swap between the two sides will see Johnson play a similar role Englund had this season and in the playoffs where he filled in for the injured Sam Girard in the cup run.

This is the second trade General Manager Chris MacFarland has made to bring in a name who has played in the Avs system before after Matt Nieto came over from the San Jose Sharks. Johnson is far from what he used to be, and probably won’t be too different than how he was last year with the Avs.

