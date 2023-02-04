 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: All-Star Skills a Success

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
NHL 2023 All-Star Red Carpet Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • The reigning Stanley Cup champions put in a good showing at the All-Star skills competition with Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar winning the splash challenge held on the beach.
  • The event wasn’t without a bit of controversy as Makar was allowed to go in the finals twice because there was an issue with the surfboard targets on the right side of the dunk tanks.
  • In other events, Makar wiped out during the fastest skater competition, which was eventually won by Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov, so we didn’t get to see how close he was to beating the best time. Also, Nathan MacKinnon converted a shoutout goal in the breakaway challenge.

Down Below

  • The NHL turns it’s attention to planning their next big events which could include going Down Under to showcase the league during the upcoming preseason.
  • Legal trouble is on the horizon for a Vegas Golden Knight currently out the season with injury.

Loading comments...