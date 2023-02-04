Morning Flurries: All-Star Skills a Success

All Avalanche
- The reigning Stanley Cup champions put in a good showing at the All-Star skills competition with Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar winning the splash challenge held on the beach.
- The event wasn’t without a bit of controversy as Makar was allowed to go in the finals twice because there was an issue with the surfboard targets on the right side of the dunk tanks.
How Nick Suzuki won Chipotle for a year (there’s no Chipotle in Montreal BTW) and Sidney Crosby ended up in a dunk tank. Behind the scenes of the NHL’s hockey golf and beach shootouts, the best events at All-Star Skills. https://t.co/cRg6BvsdWI— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 4, 2023
- In other events, Makar wiped out during the fastest skater competition, which was eventually won by Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov, so we didn’t get to see how close he was to beating the best time. Also, Nathan MacKinnon converted a shoutout goal in the breakaway challenge.
Everyone send Cale Makar your kind thoughts, nothing is wrong with the guy he just lost an edge during the fastest skater competition. #NHLAllStar | @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/kIh0TNTmhK— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 4, 2023
Down Below
- The NHL turns it’s attention to planning their next big events which could include going Down Under to showcase the league during the upcoming preseason.
It’s all but a lock the NHL will have games in Australia to start the 2023-24 season. Logistics still being ironed out, along with teams. Boston & LA still among teams in mix to go. Work in progress, but expect announcements once all items are finalized.— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 4, 2023
- Legal trouble is on the horizon for a Vegas Golden Knight currently out the season with injury.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner owes creditors $27.3 million, according to a bankruptcy filing released Friday.— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 4, 2023
The Golden Knights, the NHL and NHLPA are also listed as creditors.https://t.co/b2lbTFMTK6
