Open Thread: Avalanche and Lightning meet in a SCF rematch

Colorado Avalanche: 27-18-4 The Opponent: Tampa Bay Lightning (32-16-2) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Raw Charge

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will meet at Amalie Arena for the first time since June 26th, 2022, when Colorado won their third Stanley Cup by defeating the defending champions in six games. It’s a new season; this time, the Avalanche are tasked with defending their title, still looking to emulate the team from the sunshine state. The Lightning was on the cusp of being crowned champions for a third straight season as it was “Dynasty vs. Legacy,” but the 2022 Avalanche did indeed “Find A Way.”

COLORADO AVALANCHE

The Avalanche looked great coming off the break against the Penguins but again faltered in the third period, forfeited the lead, and eventually lost in OT. They could have been up multiple goals heading into the third if not for some bad puck luck, but that’s often how it goes. The resolve Colorado was known for last season seems less apparent this season. Being without your stalwart and captain for the entire season thus far likely doesn’t help.

Against the Penguins, we did see the return of Bowen Byram and Valeri Nichushkin but also saw Cale Makar wear a high hit that sent him to the room after concussion spotters pulled the young defensive phenom. Makar will not play tonight or on Saturday against the Florida Panthers. Another massive blow to an Avalanche team that has dealt with injuries all season. Even more frustrating, the league did not discipline Jeff Carter after his dangerous hit to Makar’s head and agreed with referees that it was incidental. So are high sticks, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be held responsible for a high hit regardless of intention. I digress.

Cale Makar won’t play tonight or Saturday at minimum per Jared Bednar.#COLvsTBL #GoAvsGo — Conor McGahey (@ConorMcGahey) February 9, 2023

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Artturi Lehknonen

Mikko Rantanen — J.T. Compher — Evan Rodrigues

Andrew Cogliano — Alex Newhook — Logan O’Connor

Matt Nieto — Denis Malgin — Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Samuel Girard

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

Brad Hunt — Andreas Englund

Note: Cale Makar is out, which should elevate Samuel Girard to the top pairing with Devon Toews.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Tampa has a lot to prove to themselves both against the Avalanche and in ending their current losing streak. I’d expect a playoff-like atmosphere and play style tonight, so get your popcorn ready.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Steven Stamkos — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Alex Killorn

Ross Colton — Nick Paul — Patrick Maroon

Vladislav Namestnikov — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Victor Hedman — Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev — Erik Cernak

Ian Cole — Nicklaus Perbix

Note: Forward Nick Paul is listed as day-to-day but did take a morning skate, so we expect him to play.

GOALTENDERS

The Avalanche will go with Alexandar Georgiev tonight if he is good to go. We haven’t heard otherwise, but I’m still confused about why he didn’t start the last game. Nonetheless, Georgiev will have his work cut out against the league’s third-most-scoring team, the Lightning, who have a whopping 179 goals this season thus far.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is the first goalie off the ice. He’ll start vs. the Avalanche. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) February 9, 2023

Andrei Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice in the morning skate, which typically indicates that it will be his net tonight in a Stanley Cup final rematch. The one dubbed “The Big Cat” is hungry for revenge as he looked human in the series against the Avalanche for the first time in his career. Does the Avalanche have enough firepower to beat him again?

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!