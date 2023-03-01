Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 34-19-5 The Opponent: New Jersey Devils (39-15-5) Time: 7:00 PM Watch: Altitude, MSGSN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: All About The Jersey

It has been ten calendar days since Cale Makar left a game against the St. Louis Blues in the third with what looked like another head injury. Makar’s potential return looked promising with MacDermid still out and Brad Hunt not being recalled, but not this time. The Avalanche have done nothing but win over those ten days, securing regulation victories in all four contests in that time frame. The Devils are among the best teams in the Eastern division and look to secure their 40th win this regular season.

Cale Makar is OUT tonight, per the team. #Avs — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) March 1, 2023

The Avalanche have control of their destiny in the west and could secure the number one spot in the Central Division tonight if Dallas loses to Arizona in regulation and the Avalanche secure the win. Colorado can extend their current win streak to seven games, the most consecutive victories this season.

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen are operating at total capacity, and guys like JT Compher and Evan Rodrigues are falling in and thriving in elevated roles. Cale Makar’s inevitable return will bolster a blue line that has begun to show playoff-like attention to detail. Alexandar Georgiev looks as comfortable as ever in his burgundy threads, and the roster is as healthy as it’s been.

With all of yesterday’s trade madness, many fans are calling for the Avalanche to get in on the fun. I must remind you all that inaction is action. If the Avalanche remain inactive at the deadline, it’s because the potential deals aren’t all that beneficial. There’s no need to shake up a group amidst its most successful portion of the season when they are finally getting healthy.

Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Evan Rodrigues — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen

Andrew Cogliano — Alex Newhook — Logan O’Connor

Matthew Nieto — Ben Meyers — Denis Malgin

Devon Toews — Sam Girard

Bowen Byram — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson

Note: Kurtis MacDermid is still out, and Brad Hunt was not recalled with Ben Meyers. Not sure how the defensive group is going to look.

Projected Lineup:

Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Yegor Sharangovich — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Erik Haula — Jesper Boqvist

Miles Wood — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves — John Marino

Kevin Bahl — Damon Severson

