Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes (4:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 35-22-6 The Opponent: Arizona Coyotes (23-32-10) Time: 4:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSAZ, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Five For Howling (@Five4Howling)

Colorado and Arizona match up for the second time this season, where the Coyotes ended up on top 6-3 in the Avs’ first visit to Mullet Arena back in December. Colorado is also coming off a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, while Arizona won 4-1 against the Washington Capitals the same night.

However, both teams sit on opposite sides of the standings heading in opposite directions. Will the favorite win out this time or will the upset by the Coyotes prevail once again? Find out next and with the community here!

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Evan Rodrigues (9) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Lars Eller (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Matt Nieto (83) - Alex Newhook (18) - Denis Malgin (81)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Bowen Byram (4)

Jack Johnson (3) - Brad Hunt (17)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)/Jonas Johansson (31)

Arizona Coyotes Projected Lines

Clayton Keller (9) - Barrett Hayton (29) - Nick Schmaltz (8)

Matias Maccelli (63) - Jack McBain (22) - Lawson Crouse (67)

Brett Ritchie (24) - Travis Boyd (72) - Christian Fischer (36)

Liam O’Brien (38) - Laurent Dauphin (26) - Zack Kassian (44)

Juuso Valimaki (4) - Josh Brown (3)

Patrik Nemeth (2) - J.J. Moser (90)

Connor Mackey (12) - Victor Soderstrom (77)

Connor Ingram (39)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!