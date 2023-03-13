Preview: Roadtrip starts with the rebuilding Canadiens

Colorado Avalanche: 36-22-6 The Opponent: Montreal Canadiens (26-34-6) Time: 5:30 PM Watch: Altitude, NHLN, TSN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Habs Eyes On The Prize

The Colorado Avalanche have hit the road and begin their weeklong road trip with the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. The Habs have lost six straight games, including their most recent 3-1 defeat at the hands of the New Jersey Devils. Cale Makar ended things in overtime for Colorado in their last game with a toe-drag move and subsequent game-winning goal.

Cale Makar’s overtime winner pic.twitter.com/53GBxXv8FM — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 12, 2023

The Avalanche haven't lost to the Habs since the 2018-2019 regular season, and they hope to sweep the season series with a victory at Bell Centre this evening. The Habs tend to keep things close no matter who they play, but they are a lottery team, and the Avs should beat them handily. Games against inferior opponents are more important this time of year as the Avalanche are chasing after the Dallas Stars, who are in first place in the division with 85 points.

There may be some positivity on the injury front, finally. Darren Helm was spotted wearing a white jersey in today's morning skate. Typically an indicator that a return is pending for the depth forward. His return would benefit the depth of this Avalanche team and add some veteran moxie to the bench and room.

Projected Lineup:

Evan Rodrigues — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Arturri Lehkonen — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen

Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O'Connor

Denis Malgin — Alex Newhook — Matt Nieto — Darren Helm

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson — Brad Hunt

The Canadiens aren't a playoff squad, as previously mentioned, but Martin St. Louis has a way of bringing out the competitive streak in his club no matter where they sit. Sure, they have lost six straight contests, but five were one-goal games, and three were against Stanley Cup contenders. We all know the phrase about almost winning, but I think this speaks to the competitive level of this group. I'd expect them to give it the old college try at home against the defending champs.

Projected Lineup:

Rem Ptilick — Nick Suzuki — Denis Gurianov

Mike Hoffman — Jonathan Drouin — Josh Anderson

Rafaeil Harvey-Pinard — Chris Tierney — Jesse Ylonen

Michael Pezzetta — Anthony Richard — Alex Belzile

Michael Matheson — David Savard

Joel Edmundson — Chris Wid

Goaltenders

Jake Allen is the likely starter for the Canadiens tonight against the Avalanche. Allen has had a tough season statistically, posting a 3.31 GAA and .899 SV%. Alexandar Georgiev is the unconfirmed starter for Colorado, with backup Pavel Francouz still on the mend. I wonder what book Georgie read on the flight to Canada.

#GoAvsGo goaltender Alexandar Georgiev's book list...



✔️ “1984”

✔️ “The Cartiers”

✔️ “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”

✔️ “Greenlights”



The latter as audio book, specifically read by Matthew McConaughey.



Story from @BennettDurando https://t.co/qx72fQ3VmS — Denver Post - Avs (@avsnews) March 13, 2023

