Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens (5:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 36-22-6 The Opponent: Montreal Canadiens (26-34-6) Time: 5:30 PM Watch: Altitude, NHLN, TSN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950

The Colorado Avalanche have hit the road and begin their weeklong road trip with the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. The Habs have lost six straight games, including their most recent 3-1 defeat at the hands of the New Jersey Devils. Cale Makar ended things in overtime for Colorado in their last game with a toe-drag move and subsequent game-winning goal.

Cale Makar’s overtime winner pic.twitter.com/53GBxXv8FM — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 12, 2023

The Avalanche haven’t lost to the Habs since the 2018-2019 regular season, and they hope to sweep the season series with a victory at Bell Centre this evening. The Habs tend to keep things close no matter who they play, but they are a lottery team, and the Avs should beat them handily. Games against inferior opponents are more important this time of year as the Avalanche are chasing after the Dallas Stars, who are in first place in the division with 85 points.

There may be some positivity on the injury front, finally. Darren Helm was spotted wearing a white jersey in today’s morning skate. Typically an indicator that a return is pending for the depth forward. His return would benefit the depth of this Avalanche team and add some veteran moxie to the bench and room.

Projected Lineup:

Evan Rodrigues — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Arturri Lehkonen — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen

Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O’Connor

Denis Malgin — Alex Newhook — Matt Nieto — Darren Helm

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson — Brad Hunt

