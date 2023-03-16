Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators (5:00 p.m.)

After an intense road grind against the Maple Leafs, Colorado will need a strong start in Ottawa to extend their winning streak on the second half of a back to back. Against a rested Senators team on home ice, the Avs will need to maintain their excellent defensive play of late and get out to an early lead as they’ll likely have a hard time finding the legs for a comeback.
Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Denis Malgin — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen
Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O’Connor
Alex Galchenyuk — Alex Newhook — Matt Nieto
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram
Jack Johnson — Brad Hunt
Ottawa Senators Projected Lineup
Tkachuk - Stützle - Batherson
DeBrincat - Greig - Giroux
Brassard - Pinto - Brown
Gauthier - Gambrell - Watson
Chychrun - Hamonic
Sanderson - Zub
Chabot - Brannstrom
