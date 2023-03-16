 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators (5:00 p.m.)

The Avs look to keep winning on the back to back

By Ezra Parter
/ new
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

After an intense road grind against the Maple Leafs, Colorado will need a strong start in Ottawa to extend their winning streak on the second half of a back to back. Against a rested Senators team on home ice, the Avs will need to maintain their excellent defensive play of late and get out to an early lead as they’ll likely have a hard time finding the legs for a comeback.

Colorado Avalanche: 38-22-6

The Opponent: Ottawa Senators (33-30-4)

Time: 5:00 PM

Watch: RDS2, TSN5, Altitude

Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950

Opponent’s Beat: Silver Seven Sens

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Denis Malgin — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen
Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O’Connor
Alex Galchenyuk — Alex Newhook — Matt Nieto

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram
Jack Johnson — Brad Hunt

Ottawa Senators Projected Lineup

Tkachuk - Stützle - Batherson
DeBrincat - Greig - Giroux
Brassard - Pinto - Brown
Gauthier - Gambrell - Watson

Chychrun - Hamonic
Sanderson - Zub
Chabot - Brannstrom

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!

Loading comments...