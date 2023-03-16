Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators (5:00 p.m.)

After an intense road grind against the Maple Leafs, Colorado will need a strong start in Ottawa to extend their winning streak on the second half of a back to back. Against a rested Senators team on home ice, the Avs will need to maintain their excellent defensive play of late and get out to an early lead as they’ll likely have a hard time finding the legs for a comeback.

Colorado Avalanche: 38-22-6 The Opponent: Ottawa Senators (33-30-4) Time: 5:00 PM Watch: RDS2, TSN5, Altitude Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Silver Seven Sens

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Denis Malgin — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen

Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O’Connor

Alex Galchenyuk — Alex Newhook — Matt Nieto

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson — Brad Hunt

Ottawa Senators Projected Lineup

Tkachuk - Stützle - Batherson

DeBrincat - Greig - Giroux

Brassard - Pinto - Brown

Gauthier - Gambrell - Watson

Chychrun - Hamonic

Sanderson - Zub

Chabot - Brannstrom

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!